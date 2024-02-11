JAF Bids Farewell To Fallen Pilot

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army General Command bid farewell to the martyr Captain Pilot Muhammad Abdullah Jrouh Al-Khudair on Sunday after performing funeral prayer at the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque in the Rujm Ash Shami area (southeast Amman). The martyr was killed earlier in the day during a training flight.The martyr's body was draped in the Jordanian flag and carried on the shoulders of his comrades-in-arms to his final resting place in the Rujm Ash Shami area cemetery. The General Command of the Armed Forces representative laid a wreath of flowers on the martyr's grave.The funeral was attended by JAF senior officers and security apparatus, as well as retirees, civilian officials, and citizens.