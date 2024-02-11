King, In Phone Call, Praises National Football Team's Performance At Asian Cup

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II spoke by phone on Sunday with members of the national football team, commending their outstanding performance at the Asian Cup, which concluded in Doha on Saturday, with Jordan coming in second place.His Majesty said reaching the final and competing for the Asian Cup is a historic achievement for the national team, wishing them further success in the future.The King added that the team's excellent performance throughout the championship reflected the high morale of Jordanians.His Majesty stressed his support for the national team and urged the players to build on this achievement and prepare for the future, thanking all the players, the coach, and the supporting staff for their efforts.