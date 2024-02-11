Chief Of Army Staff, Norwegian Joint Command Head Talk Cooperation

Amman, February 11 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti and the head of the Norwegian Joint Command, Marine Lieutenant General Rune Andersen, Sunday discussed in Amman military cooperation.Huneii and Andersen discussed military cooperation and coordination in military operations, training and logistics.

