Prime Minister Sends Condolences To President Of UAE

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the martyrdom of several UAE Armed Forces servicemen in the City of Mogadishu in the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

