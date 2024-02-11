This Day In History: When St Moritz Staged The 1928 Winter Olympics

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
日本語
(ja)
1928年2月11日 サン・モリッツ冬季五輪が開かれた日
The Winter Olympics in St Moritz in eastern Switzerland got underway on February 11, 1928.
Before then, winter events were linked with the Summer Games, so this was the first separate Winter Games event.
Disappointingly, Switzerland only won a single medial, a bronze in ice hockey, but hosting the event did help to put St Moritz on the tourism map.
