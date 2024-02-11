Nattukottai Nagarthars To Carry Flowers For Shri Kasi Vishwanath In Brand-New Silver Baskets From 11Th February 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Varanasi , Uttar Pradesh, India Demonstrating their gratitude and devotion to Lord Shri Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, the Nattukottai Nagarathars from Sivagangai district, Tamil Nadu, have been engaging in the ritual of Sambo for the past 250+ years. Sambo involves hand-carrying various Pooja items, including milk, pure cow ghee, sandalwood paste, curd, Panchamritham, vibudhi, Amala oil, honey, and flowers, three times a day, 365 days a year, to adorn Shri Kasi Vishwanath.



Silver Baskets to carry Flowers for Shri Kasi Vishwanath Temple





On February 11, 2024, two silver baskets, each weighing 6.070 kilograms and 6.091 kilograms, were presented to the Shri Kasi Nattukottai Nagarathars Chatiram managing society in Varanasi. These baskets are intended to carry around 12 kilograms of flowers daily for each Aarthi at the temple.







The first basket is being jointly contributed by the Pallathur VR family and the Karaikudi S. Rm. K. Krishnappan Ramanathan family.







The second basket is being jointly contributed by the Kanadukathan N. Ramanathan chettiar family, Palavagudi Ar. P. M.Pl. M Murugappan, M. Valliappan & M Barath family, and Kanadukathan AL. K. Ct. M. CT. Muthiah chettiar family & M. Alagu Chidambaram chettiar Family.





Expressing boundless joy about being offered this sacred project, Alagu Chidambaram from Purnimaa Silver Wares in Chennai stated, "It stands out as one of our most significant endeavors to date. When the committee approached us to craft these two baskets for Shri Kasi Vishwanath, we embraced the order without hesitation, viewing it as a divine directive. With all the donors readily contributing wholeheartedly and promptly, we successfully completed the project well within the allotted time frame. Additionally, we had the privilege of being contributors ourselves. Our skilled Chettinad silversmiths were well aware of the order's significance, and they meticulously handcrafted the baskets with utmost care and caution. Employing traditional methods and tools, we aimed to impart a distinctive Chettinad aesthetic to the baskets."





S. Rm. K. Krishnappan Ramanathan, a generous contributor to the cause, conveyed profound appreciation and heartfelt gratitude in response to what he described as a divine calling and blessings. He expressed his deep thanks to Purnimaa Silverwares for their exemplary craftsmanship and timely delivery, which surpassed expectations by reaching completion ahead of the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivarathri 2024.