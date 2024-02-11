More Rain Expected

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Met office has forecast thundery rain on Monday, associated with strong wind, both inshore and offshore, in continuation of yesterday's weather conditions. Scattered showers and strong winds were recorded across Qatar yesterday, accompanied by thunder and lightning at times. Today's minimum and maximum temperatures are expected in the ranges of 13°-17° Celsius and 20C-22C, respectively. Yesterday's minimum and maximum temperatures were 16C-18C and 20C-22C, respectively. PICTURES: Shaji Kayamkulam

