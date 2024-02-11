Palestinian President Arrives In Doha

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Doha on Sunday evening for a working visit. He and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi and Palestinian ambassador to Qatar Munir Abdullah Ghannam. (QNA)

