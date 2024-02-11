Rwandan President Ends Doha Visit

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rwandan President Paul Kagame left Doha on Sunday, following a working visit to the country. He and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Hamad International Airport by HE the Director of the Department of Protocol Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro and Rwandan ambassador to Qatar Igor Marara Kainamura. (QNA)

