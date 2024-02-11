DFI's Geekdom 3000 Event Back

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Doha Film Institute (DFI) will be bringing back the largest pop culture event in Qatar,“Geekdom 3000”, with the most extensive fun-filled line-up to date for gaming enthusiasts, geeks and superfans, a statement said on Sunday.

Geekdom 3000 will bring together fans from comic crusaders to sci-fi enthusiasts to unite daily from 3pm-11pm, from February 15-24 at Geekdom Building in Lusail Boulevard.

Geekdom 3000 will feature tournaments, screenings, live concerts, escape rooms, talks, tabletop gaming adventures, karaoke, artist alley, lounges, cosplay competitions and more.

“This year, we've expanded Geekdom even further, showcasing an array of activities that resonate with our diverse and growing creative community,” said DFI chief executive Fatma Hassan Alremaihi.

“Geekdom 3000 pushes boundaries with an eye to the future, and challenges participants to go beyond their limits to find new opportunities in our common love for fun and whimsy,” said DFI chief administrative officer and Geekdom founder Abdulla al-Mosallam.

One of the most anticipated events of Geekdom 3000 is the Gaming Tournament, organised in partnership with Showdown.

Hosted at The Forgotten Planet – Gamers' Arena, this year's featured tournaments will include *Rocket League, *EA FC24, *Valorant, *Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, *Tekken 8, *Pokemon Go, and *Super Smash Bros Ultimate, with a total of QR75,000 in cash prizes.

The annual cosplay competition Powered by TOD and organised in partnership with Nakama, will be held in three categories – performance and craftsmanship for those aged over 14, and a kids category for those aged 5-13.

Visitors can also explore“Error 404”, a themed escape room where participants are tasked with solving a series of puzzles and riddles within a 60-minute timeframe in order to“escape” the room.

Rooms are designed with distinct storylines, such as escaping from inside of a computer.

The“Sixth Dimension” is an innovative and interactive environment featuring cutting-edge digital technologies that fosters imagination, creativity, and innovation through futuristic installations, educational games, apps, and new digital tools.

Along with this year's 53 participating artists and vendors, over the years Geekdom has given a space to over 500 independent small businesses from the local community to find their target audience, helping launch many careers and enrich Qatar's economy.

Additional activities include workshops on Pottery Wheel Basics, and the return of the Ajyal Tunes performances and Karaoke Nights.

For film fans, there will be screenings of movies such as *Sumikko Gurashi and *The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and a short film programme featuring local genre films.

