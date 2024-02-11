Amiri Diwan Announces National Sports Day Holiday

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) On the occasion of Qatar National Sports Day, which falls on the second Tuesday of February of each year, the Amiri Diwan announces that Tuesday 3 Shaban 1445 AH, corresponding to February 13, 2024, will be an official holiday. (QNA)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.