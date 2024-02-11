               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amiri Diwan Announces National Sports Day Holiday


2/11/2024 2:07:25 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the occasion of Qatar National Sports Day, which falls on the second Tuesday of February of each year, the Amiri Diwan announces that Tuesday 3 Shaban 1445 AH, corresponding to February 13, 2024, will be an official holiday. (QNA)

