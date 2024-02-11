Ministry Of Interior Won Excellence Award For Ministries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As part of the Qatar Government Excellence Award, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani awarded the Ministry of Interior the Excellence Award for Ministries.

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al Thani received the award at a ceremony held on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Sheraton Hotel.

The achievement reflects the outstanding performance and advancement of the ministry at the overall level, said the Ministry on its social media platform.

The Qatar Government Excellence Award aims to elevate the quality of government performance and encourage government entities to compete in implementing quality development and excellence in performance by honouring outstanding achievements and efforts of all entities contributing to achieving Qatar's National Vision 2030.

Additionally, the Award aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the government sector and government services provided to the public through services that align with the needs of Qatari society, building a government sector characterised by flexibility while maintaining performance quality.