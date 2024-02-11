Doha Metro, Lusail Tram Transport Over 6.4 Million Passengers During Asian Cup 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail announced that the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram together facilitated the travel of over 6.4 million passengers during the AFC Asian Cup 2023, from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

“During the Asian Cup2023, our networks carried more than 6.46 million passengers, with 6.22 million passengers using Doha Metro and 236,000 passengers using Lusail Tram,” stated Qatar Rail on social media, expressing pride in contributing to the tournament's success by providing efficient transportation for fans to the nine event-hosting stadiums.

In an infographic it revealed that 37 metro stations serviced fans, linking them to stadiums and key locations with 110 trains in operation.

During the tournament, Doha Metro recorded a total of 83,358 trips.

The highest single-day passenger volume was at Lusail Station during the final match on February 10, with 295,500 passengers.

It noted that the busiest stations during the tournament are Souq Waqif, DECC and Msheireb.

53% of the total attendees at the final reached the stadium by metro.

The infographic highlighted that "36% of fans accessed stadiums within walking distance from the metro network, while 29% used the metro for their journeys to the stadiums."