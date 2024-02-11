Deputy Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Bahrain

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to his brother, HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, on the martyrdom of an officer from the General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force in the city of Mogadishu in the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia.

