Prime Minister Sends Condolences To King Of Bahrain

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to HM King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain on the martyrdom of a Bahrain Defence Force officer in the City of Mogadishu in the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia.

