India's MMA Star Arjan Bhullar Embracing 'Home' Feeling At ONE 166: Qatar

Doha, Qatar: For Arjan Bhullar, the upcoming ONE 166: Qatar blockbuster event marks the beginning of his road to redemption.

The former ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion is scheduled to lock horns with Iran's Amir Aliakbari at the picturesque Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

What makes this upcoming bout even more special for the Indian superstar is the backdrop against which it unfolds - a Gulf nation that embraces nearly 700,000 of his fellow countrymen.

Being chosen as one of the competitors for ONE Championship's first on-ground spectacle in Qatar is an honor he doesn't take lightly.



“I'm feeling great, very happy to be a part of this historic event. [There's a] big Indian community there as well. So, it's going to feel like home,” he said.

Adding to Bhullar's inspiration is the recent arrival of a new member to his family - a lively baby boy named Heera.

“It really made our family whole with two sisters that he has and just the feeling of completeness, of being blessed,” he shared.

“Having a healthy child and having a brother to his sisters and having his sisters welcome him into this world, it felt amazing. It was a special moment for my wife and me.”

The birth of his son marks a significant family milestone, and to commemorate this joyous occasion, Bhullar and his partner carefully chose a name that befits the importance of the moment.

“We named him Heera, and it wasn't inspired by someone. It was inspired by him,” the Indian MMA fighter said.“He is a Heera. He is our diamond, and he really fits that name. And he was the inspiration. And we're very happy with the name. It fits him.”

Between the birth of his son and the support of his compatriots in Qatar, Bhullar finds himself fueled by a unique blend of personal and communal motivations.

As he prepares for this vital assignment at ONE 166: Qatar, the Indian star understands the challenges that lie ahead. It comes on the heels of a heartbreaking setback that saw him relinquish the coveted ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title to Anatoly Malykhin in June 2023.

The defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Bhullar, but he knows that true champions are defined by their ability to bounce back from adversity.

“I'm a competitor. I like to win. But you learn your lessons and life goes on,” he said.

“The best thing that can happen is go out there and win another fight. That helps all those feelings, and that's the plan.”

