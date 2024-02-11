               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Moi Issues Guidelines For Driving In Rainy Conditions


2/11/2024 2:01:09 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) urged the public to exercise caution while driving in rainy conditions.
"Safe driving during rain necessitates following essential safety guidelines. Stay safe," stated the Ministry on social media.

According to the Ministry, driving guidelines during rain include:

. Reducing speed as much as possible.
. Maintaining a safe distance from the car in front of you.
. Refraining from overtaking.
. Using hazard lights only when completely stopped.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms were observed in various parts of the country today.

MENAFN11022024000063011010ID1107838371

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search