Moi Issues Guidelines For Driving In Rainy Conditions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) urged the public to exercise caution while driving in rainy conditions.

"Safe driving during rain necessitates following essential safety guidelines. Stay safe," stated the Ministry on social media.

According to the Ministry, driving guidelines during rain include:

. Reducing speed as much as possible.

. Maintaining a safe distance from the car in front of you.

. Refraining from overtaking.

. Using hazard lights only when completely stopped.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms were observed in various parts of the country today.