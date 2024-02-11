Palestinian President Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The President of the sisterly State of Palestine HE Mahmoud Abbas, arrived in Doha this evening, on a working visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, HE and the accompanying delegation were received by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, and Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Qatar HE Munir Abdullah Ghannam.