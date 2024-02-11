President Of Rwanda Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: President of the Republic of Rwanda HE Paul Kagame left Doha on Sunday, following a work visit to the country.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by Director of the Department of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar Igor Marara Kainamura.
