ISRO Recruitment 2024: Direct Link To Apply, Documents Required, Selection Process And Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The recruitment process for several positions at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started. These include the posts of Scientist/Engineer, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, and Technician, among others application window opened on February 10 and will close on March 1, 2024 information on how to apply for ISRO 2024 Recruitment and other details, read the information given below. More information can be obtained from the official notification Recruitment 2024: Details of vacanciesThe recruitment process has been started for 224 positions. These include five for Scientists/Engineers, 55 for technical assistants, six for Scientific Assistnts, 142 for Technician B/Draughtsman B, four cooks, six Light Vehicle Drivers A, one Library Assistant, three Fireman A and two Heavy Vehicle Driver A.ISRO Recruitment 2024: Step-by-step guide to applyGo to the official website and click on \"Career\".Now click on No:ISTRAC:01:2024 - Recruitment to the posts of Scientist/Engineer-'SC', Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Technician-'B', Draughtsman-'B', Cook, Fireman-'A', Heavy Vehicle Driver-'A', and Light Vehicle Driver-'A'\".Click on link under \"Link for receipt of online applications is\".Now, register yourself and login using User ID and Password the application form, fill in all the details, upload the required documents and make the payment and keep the confirmation page for future reference Recruitment 2024: Direct link to applyHere's the direct link to apply: Recruitment 2024: Complete selection processAfter the application process, a screening process will be conducted on the basis of the candidates' academic process and other parameters. The qualified candidates will be invited for the written exam who pass the written exam will be called in for a skill test or interview Recruitment 2024: Documents requiredThe required documents include a recent colour passport size picture (50-100 kb size) in the .jpg or .jpeg format, signature in .jpg or jpeg format (50-100 kb), qualification certificates, and SC/ST/Disability/ Ex-servicemen certificate (as applicable).

MENAFN11022024007365015876ID1107838366