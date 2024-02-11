India Vs England: Jack Leach Ruled Out Of Test Series Due To Persistent Knee Injury

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jack Leach has been ruled out of the remaining Tests in England's series against India due to a persistent knee injury. The left-arm spinner sustained the injury while fielding on the first day of the opening Test in Hyderabad, aggravating it further on the second day. Despite managing to contribute in the first innings by dismissing Shreyas Iyer, the swelling in his knee limited his mobility, allowing him to bowl only in short spells.

Although initially hopeful that the 10-day break between Tests would aid his recovery, the lack of improvement has led Leach to decide to return home for further treatment after further assessment in Abu Dhabi. This unfortunate development follows his recent return from a stress fracture of the back, which sidelined him during last summer's Ashes series.

The England and Somerset medical teams will collaborate closely with Leach on his rehabilitation. England has opted not to bring in a replacement for Leach, leaving them with limited spin options, relying on the trio of Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, and Shoaib Bashir, along with Joe Root as the lone allrounder.

Leach's absence may prompt a shift in England's strategy for the upcoming Test, introducing an additional seamer alongside James Anderson. The decision on the bowling combination will be influenced by the assessment of the playing surface by captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. The team is set to return to India on Monday, preparing for their training session on Tuesday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium before the third Test in Rajkot on Thursday.

