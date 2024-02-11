Trinamool Congress Nominates Senior Journalist Sagarika Ghose To Rajya Sabha From West Bengal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, the Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday (February 11) revealed its nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections. Among the four chosen to represent the party in the upper house of parliament, senior journalist Sagarika Ghose stands out, making her debut in the political arena. The other three nominees include Susmita Dev, Md Nadimul Haque, and Mamata Bala Thakur.

Sagarika Ghose, a distinguished journalist and vocal critic of the Modi government and its policies, takes a leap into politics with this nomination. Known for her insightful commentary and analytical approach, Ghose has been a prominent figure in Indian media for over 30 years. Her contribution extends to several news organizations such as The Times of India, Outlook, The Indian Express, and CNN-IBN.

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi sounds Lok Sabha poll bugle in Jhabua, says 'BJP alone will cross 370 seats'

The Trinamool Congress, in its announcement on Sunday, expressed pleasure in presenting the candidatures of Sagarika Ghose, Susmita Dev, Md Nadimul Haque, and Mamata Bala Thakur for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Extending heartfelt wishes, the party hopes these nominees will uphold the Trinamool's legacy of an indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian.

Sagarika Ghose, an Oxford University Rhodes scholar who began her education at St. Stephen's College in New Delhi, boasts a diverse career spanning both print and television media. Her comprehensive expertise in journalism has touched upon a myriad of subjects and concerns throughout her illustrious career.

Notably, Sagarika Ghose is the spouse of renowned journalist and author Rajdeep Sardesai, forming a formidable duo with significant contributions to the field of media and journalism.

Yogi Adityanath, Amit Shah or Nitin Gadkari - Survey reveals preferences for PM Modi's succession