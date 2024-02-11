Karnataka: Woman Goes To Buy Vegetables, Found Dead 5 Days Later At Lover’S House In Chikkaballapur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The search for a missing woman in Chikkaballapur ended tragically when her decomposed body was discovered in a rented room belonging to her alleged lover. The victim, identified as Deepa, had been reported missing by her father, sparking a frantic search effort by local authorities and concerned residents.

Deepa, a 35-year-old resident of Chikkaballapur city, had promised her father to return home with vegetables but failed to do so, prompting him to file a missing person report with the Chikkaballapur Nagar police station. Despite the efforts to locate her, it was only after five days that her body was found in a state of advanced decomposition.

The grim discovery was made in a rented room belonging to a man named Diwakar, located in the Chamarajpet area. According to reports, Deepa had been brutally murdered, with her throat slit by a knife on February 7th. However, the incident remained concealed until locals alerted authorities to a foul odour emanating from Diwakar's residence, prompting a police investigation.

Upon breaking into the premises, officers uncovered Deepa's lifeless body in a state of decay. Chikkaballapur SP DL Nagesh visited the scene to assess the situation, while the victim's body was sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Investigators have since revealed suspicions of an illicit affair between Deepa and Diwakar, suggesting a potential motive for the heinous crime. Both Diwakar and another individual named Suresh are under suspicion for their alleged involvement in the murder, with authorities actively pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits.