IND Vs ENG: KL Rahul's Net Session Boosts Team India's Hopes Ahead Of 3Rd Test In Rajkot (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian batsman KL Rahul made a welcome return to the nets in preparation for the upcoming third Test against England, scheduled to commence on Thursday, February 15 in Rajkot. Having missed the second Test due to a quadricep injury, Rahul's presence in the squad, along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, is contingent upon clearance from the BCCI's medical team. An Instagram story shared by Rahul showcased his batting prowess during the practice session.

The official squad release from the BCCI stated, "The national selection committee included senior players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul in the squad but their inclusion will be subject to clearance by the BCCI's medical team."

While Rahul dealt with a slight right quadricep niggle, Jadeja had suffered a hamstring injury during the first Test. Virat Kohli, who opted out of the series due to personal reasons, and Shreyas Iyer, who faced groin and lower back stiffness issues, were notably absent from the squad. Iyer's medical update remains undisclosed, but it is speculated that his potential drop from the squad would have occurred regardless, with the injury only making the decision more straightforward for selectors.

The 17-man squad introduces Bengal speedster Akash Deep, recognising his consistent performances in first-class cricket and the recent India A vs. England Lions Test series. Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar has been released to accommodate Jadeja's return, and Mohammed Siraj replaces Avesh Khan.

Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep.

