SHOCKING! Woman Hugs, Performs Explicit Dance Moves With PM Modi's Cutout At Selfie Point (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the age of social media, where the pursuit of likes, shares, and views often overshadows common decency and respect, a disturbing video has surfaced, showcasing a woman dancing provocatively with a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and raised questions about the boundaries of online behavior and the respect owed to public figures.

The video, which has quickly gone viral across various social media platforms, captures the woman engaging in a lewd dance routine with a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to the tune of a popular Bollywood song. The act, which took place at one of the government-installed selfie points featuring the Prime Minister's image, has drawn sharp criticism for its lack of decorum and blatant disrespect.

These selfie points, strategically placed at railway stations, ration shops, and other public locations across the country, were intended to promote both the Prime Minister's persona and the government's welfare schemes. However, the misuse of such installations for the purpose of creating sensational content reflects a troubling trend of social media obsession and moral decay.

In the video, the woman can be seen clad in a saree, embracing and gyrating provocatively against the cutout of Prime Minister Modi, while the Bollywood song "Aaja Sajan Aaja" from the 1993 hit movie 'Khalnayak' plays in the background. The imagery, juxtaposing the revered figure of the Prime Minister with vulgar dance moves, is not only disrespectful but also undermines the dignity of the office he holds.

The incident underscores the lengths to which individuals will go in pursuit of online fame and validation. In their relentless quest for attention, some individuals appear willing to disregard all norms of decency and decorum, crossing boundaries that should never be breached.

While the time and place of the video remain unconfirmed, the message it conveys is clear: there is a dire need for greater awareness and responsibility in our online interactions. Respect for public figures, regardless of political affiliations or personal opinions, should be non-negotiable. Disagreements and criticisms can be expressed in a civilized manner, without resorting to cheap theatrics or disrespectful behavior.