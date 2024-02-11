Umesh Yadav's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Speculation After Exclusion From India's Test Squad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Umesh Yadav, who last donned the Indian jersey during the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023, expressed apparent disappointment after being omitted from the squad for the last three matches of the England Test series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the squad on Saturday, sidelining Shreyas Iyer and citing personal reasons for Virat Kohli's continued absence. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were included, contingent on the BCCI's medical team granting fitness clearance.







The squad announcement hinted at a shift in focus, with the exclusion of seasoned players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Umesh Yadav. Despite the batting lineup lacking experience and the pace-bowling department heavily relying on Jasprit Bumrah, the selectors seemed to be leaning towards a new direction.

Umesh Yadav, visibly affected by the non-selection, took to Instagram after the announcement, sharing a story that conveyed, "Kitaabon par dhool jamne se, kahaaniyan khatm nahi hoti (Stories don't get over with dust accumulating on books)." The cryptic post added intrigue to Umesh's sentiments, leaving fans speculating about the untold aspects behind the squad decisions.

