Marc Mclean Named An NFLPA Registered Player Financial Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marc McClean

McLean will offer personalized financial and wealth management advice to current and retired NFL players, helping them avoid common money pitfalls

- Marc McLeanMENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marc McLean of McLean Financial Planning & Investment Management, Inc. , has been named a Registered Player Financial Advisor by the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA). In his role, McLean will offer holistic financial advice to the NFL's current and retired players, helping them make smart money decisions that will support them both during their active years in the league and in retirement.In an effort to assist current and retired players with money and investment management, the NFLPA offers a program to provide its members with qualified financial advisors. The program was launched over two decades ago and currently partners with 132 approved individual financial advisors. McLean joins this group of prestigious individual advisors the NFLPA has vetted to provide expert financial advice to its members.To become a registered financial advisor with the NFLPA, applicants must undergo a rigorous screening process and background check – stipulations in place to protect the clients' best interests. To be considered, a financial advisor must meet the following criteria:.Hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited university..Every applicant shall be a Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP®) and/or a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA)..Must have a minimum of eight years of licensed experience (qualifying licenses include FINRA series licenses, Attorney, CPA or an insurance license)..Must hold fidelity bonding and professional liability insurance coverage as indicated in Section Two II D of the Regulations..Have no civil, criminal or regulatory history related to fraud..Have no pending customer complaints or litigation at the time of application..Must not maintain custody of player funds unless deemed a qualified custodian.McLean, president and founder of McLean Financial Planning & Investment Management, Inc., brings nearly 15 years of financial advising expertise to his role as a Registered Player Financial Advisor. He is a Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP®) and holds an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) certification. He earned an MBA from Cleveland State University and an Executive Certificate in Financial Planning from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business."I am honored to be named as a Registered Player Financial Advisor by the NFLPA," said McLean. "As players come into sudden wealth with lucrative NFL contracts, it is both exciting and stressful. Too often, we hear stories of young athletes making poor financial decisions. My aim is to serve as a trusted advisor and advocate for my clients, helping them make sound financial decisions that can set them and their families up with a lifetime of financial stability.”To learn more about Marc McLean and McLean Financial Planning & Investment Management, Inc., visit mcleaninvestmentplanning .About McLean Financial Planning & Investment Management, Inc.McLean Financial Planning & Investment Management, Inc., is an independent Registered Investment Advisor firm in Mentor, Ohio. We have nearly 15 years of experience creating personalized retirement strategies for individuals, families, and professionals. We are a fee-only fiduciary firm and only provide investment advice that is in our clients' best interest. We represent you and only you. We do not earn commissions for our services. As an independent firm, we are not tied to proprietary products, nor are we limited in the services we offer. Instead, we offer you the highest quality advice on the choices available to you. We focus on building you the right strategy, meeting your risk tolerance and time horizon. Learn more at mcleaninvestmentplanning.

Marc McLean

McLean Financial Planning & Investment Management, Inc.

+1 440-339-3550

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn