Assured Amit Shah Of Working Unitedly For Victory Of BJP-JD-S Candidates In LS Polls: Vijayendra

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 11 (IANS) Karnataka unit BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Sunday said that the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state was a successful one.

"We have given him assurance to work unitedly to ensure the victory of the BJP and JD-S candidates," he said.

He said this while speaking to reporters after attending a series of meetings chaired by Amit Shah in Mysuru.

"We discussed in detail the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and all our leaders have assured the Home Minister that they would work for the victory of the candidates put forth by the BJP-JD-S parties.

"The Mysuru tour of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was successful. The core committee meeting and meetings with leaders of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seats of Mysuru cluster were also successfully held," he stated.

"Shah said that there was a conducive atmosphere in all 28 Parliamentary seats in Karnataka for the BJP and JD-S. He has advised on what our strategy should be to capitalise on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to increase 10 per cent votes in every booth," he said.

Amit Shah also visited the Chamundi Hills and offered special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari with Union Minister for Coal, Mine, Law Pralhad Joshi.

