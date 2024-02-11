CORRECTION: Pixie Dust Technologies To Announce First-Half Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On February 12, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK and TOKYO, Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXDT ) (the " Company"),

a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave control technology, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time (5:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the six months ended October 31, 2023.

Pixie Dust Technologies CEO Yoichi Ochiai and COO

Taiichiro Murakami

will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date:

Monday, February 12, 2024

Time:

8:00 p.m. Eastern time (5:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Zoom Link:

Please join the zoom link 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the press conference, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. is a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave technology. The Company is currently focusing on two areas of product development: (1) "Personal Care & Diversity", where wave control technology is applied to mechanobiology and intervention/assistance in vision, hearing, and touch, and (2) "Workspace & Digital Transformation," where metamaterials (technology that creates properties through structure rather than material) and solutions to commercial design problems, such as in offices or construction sites, are applied.

