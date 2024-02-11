AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2024 Reveals User Preference For Professionally Supported Security Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2024

AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2024 - Respondents came from 97 different countries

AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2024 - Preference for paid/commercial or free security solutions

AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2024 – Most trusted sources of AV/security test results

Logo AV-Comparatives

The independent security-software evaluation lab AV-Comparatives has released the results of its annual IT Security Survey.

- Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AV-Comparatives has released the results of its yearly IT Security Survey. The findings illustrate ordinary users' current preferences and concerns with regard to the field of cybersecurity. The opinions and preferences from the end-user community provide essential feedback and help to increase the relevance and value of anti-virus software testing.AV-Comparatives would like to thank everyone who contributed their time by answering the questions.AV-Comparatives asked for some general questions about which IT products are preferred by the user (e.g. the chosen operating systems and browsers), and about security solutions in particular – not only antivirus products, but also VPNs, password managers, and parental control software. This year, there were also questions about the types of threat that users are most afraid of, and which countries they see as the most likely source of cyber-threats. Furthermore, it was asked about what sources respondents use for getting information about antivirus software, and which factors they feel make for trustworthy AV testing labs.Some key findings are:. In spite of the availability of several free programs, over two-thirds of survey participants prefer to use paid desktop security programs.. Older Windows versions generally used more by non-expert users.. As regards mobile operating systems, Android dominates globally, except in North America, where iOS holds an almost equal market share. Younger generations show a higher preference for iOS.. Ransomware, malware, data breaches, and password compromises are top concerns, with notable fears about tracking and big tech corporations.. China, Russia and the USA are perceived as the top three potential sources of cyberattacks (by either governments or individuals), reflecting geopolitical concerns.. Users primarily rely on a select few reputable manufacturers for desktop anti-malware products, with Bitdefender, Kaspersky, Microsoft, and ESET being the most favoured worldwide.. Bitdefender is the most popular mobile security solution overall, with Kaspersky a close second. Bitdefender, Kaspersky, ESET and Avast (in order of popularity) are found in the top four on every continent.Respondents were also asked which products (business and consumer) they would like AV-Comparatives to test. The top 5 most-requested business products here were from vendors that are popular in the consumer market too.Like all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, the IT Security Survey 2024 report is available for free and as PDF:/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Security-Survey-2024AboutAV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Peter Stelzhammer

AV-Comparatives

+43 512 287788

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn