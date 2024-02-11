BRS Leader, Former Mayor Meets Revanth Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 11 (IANS) In what is seen as another jolt to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), former mayor of Greater Hyderabad Bonthu Rammohan on Sunday called on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The meeting took place amid reports that Rammohan will soon join the Congress.

He is expecting ticket from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in the forthcoming elections.

Rammohan is said to be looking towards Congress after failing to get an assurance from BRS.

Revanth Reddy reportedly told him to first join the Congress party and later they can discuss the ticket issue.

In 2019, Revanth Reddy was elected to Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri.

Rammohan's meeting with Revanth Reddy came a couple of days after BRS corporator and former deputy mayor Baba Fasihuddin joined the Congress party.

Rammohan and Fasihuddin were mayor and deputy mayor respectively from 2016 to 2021.

Their joining is likely to strengthen the Congress party in Greater Hyderabad as it drew a blank in the region in the recent Assembly elections.

With Lok Sabha elections a few weeks away, some BRS leaders are planning to join the ruling party to get tickets.

On February 8, BRS MLC and former minister P. Mahender Reddy and his wife and Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Sunita met Revanth Reddy.

Mahender Reddy is likely to join Congress party and contest for Lok Sabha from Chevella constituency.

Earlier, about six BRS MLAs met the Chief Minister, triggering speculations that they may switch loyalties to Congress.

