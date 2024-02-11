BJP Fields Six New Faces For Rajya Sabha Polls From UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 11 (IANS) The BJP has fielded six new faces for Rajya Sabha polls for seven seats from Uttar Pradesh.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, party spokesperson, is the only candidate who has been given a second term for the Upper House.

Among the new faces in the BJP list are former union minister RPN Singh, who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

Singh belongs to Padrauna and is a Kurmi by caste.

Chaudhary Tejveer Singh belongs to Mathura and is a former Lok Sabha member.

His presence in the Upper House will strengthen the BJP's base in western Uttar Pradesh, political analysts believe.

Amarpal Maurya whose name figures in the Rajya Sabha list is the party's state secretary and known to be active in organisational matters.

Sadhna Singh belongs to Gorakhpur and is the daughter-in-law of former chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh.

Her husband Fateh Bahadur Singh is a BJP MLA from Campierganj and she is a former district panchayat president. Navin Jain is a former mayor from Agra and known for being politically active.

Sangita Balwant belongs to the Bind community and she had lost the 2022 assembly elections.

The BJP has ensured caste and regional balance while selecting candidates for the Rajya Sabha.

