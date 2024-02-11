Turkiye Arrests Person Detained In Connection With Armed Attack On AKP

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish police arrest 1 suspect over the armed attack on the AKP
election event in Turkiye, Azernews reports,
citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speech.
"I condemn and curse the heinous attack that happened yesterday
during Kuchukchekmece Mayor Candidate Aziz Yeniay's election
campaign. Necessary investigations are being conducted seriously.
One has been arrested, and we will arrest the others," Erdogan
said.
According to the president, the fight against terrorist
organizations will be continued: "We have not and will not allow
Turkiye to be dragged into an insecure environment".
On February 10, around 4:30 p.m., shots were fired from rifles
and pistols at the event where Aziz Yeniay, candidate for mayor of
the AKP, was nominated in Istanbul's Kuchukchekmece district.
During the attack, a woman was injured. An investigation into
the incident has been launched.
MENAFN11022024000195011045ID1107838255
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.