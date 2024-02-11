Turkiye Arrests Person Detained In Connection With Armed Attack On AKP

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish police arrest 1 suspect over the armed attack on the AKP election event in Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speech.

"I condemn and curse the heinous attack that happened yesterday during Kuchukchekmece Mayor Candidate Aziz Yeniay's election campaign. Necessary investigations are being conducted seriously. One has been arrested, and we will arrest the others," Erdogan said.

According to the president, the fight against terrorist organizations will be continued: "We have not and will not allow Turkiye to be dragged into an insecure environment".

On February 10, around 4:30 p.m., shots were fired from rifles and pistols at the event where Aziz Yeniay, candidate for mayor of the AKP, was nominated in Istanbul's Kuchukchekmece district.

During the attack, a woman was injured. An investigation into the incident has been launched.