War In Ukraine Contributing To Shortage Of Doctors Across Russia - UK Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are indications that Russia has faced a shortage of medical professionals across the country due to the aggressive war that the Kremlin has launched against Ukraine.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update posted on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

According to the ministry, shortly after mobilization of the Russian military in September 2022, healthcare professionals were warned not leave the country; but up to 2% of Russian doctors and healthcare professionals did leave the country to avoid the draft. Additionally, up to 3,000 medical staff have likely been mobilized to assist in combat medical care.

The ministry cites data from the Russian Ministry of Health, which said in November 2023 that the medical sector lacked about 26,500 doctors and 58,200 nursing staff. There is a significant shortage of doctors in 22 regions, and in another seven regions it is assessed as severe.

Another estimate from January 2024 suggests that in the previous 15 months, the number of doctors decreased by 7,500 – with many blaming long hours and low pay. In its report on the budget for 2024, the State Duma Committee on Regional Policy and Local Government noted that poorer regions of Russia in particular would have problems financing medical salaries.

“The heavy resource and financial burden of supporting Russia's war in Ukraine is negatively affecting a range of civilian sectors that serve the Russian population. There are no signs that the trend of reducing numbers of healthcare professionals in Russia will change during 2024,” the intelligence said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the healthcare sector in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region is experiencing a collapse. The enemy closed 70% of medical institutions, turning them into military hospitals.