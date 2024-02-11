Kuwaiti Amir And Prime Minister Congratulate President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. His Highness
Sheikh Mishal Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of
Kuwait, has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the snap presidential election, the
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported, Trend reports.
The Kuwaiti Amir wished President Ilham Aliyev good health and
further progress and prosperity for Azerbaijan and its friendly
people.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the Prime
Minister of the State of Kuwait, also congratulated the President
of Azerbaijan on his election victory.
