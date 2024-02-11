Arab Parliament Speaker Hails Kuwait's Policies, Stances

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 11 (KUNA) - Arab Parliament Speaker, Adel Al-Asoumi, praised Sunday Kuwait's policies and stances under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

This came during a meeting between Al-Asoumi and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi.

In remarks to KUNA, Al-Mutairi affirmed that Al-Asoumi emphasized the Kuwaiti role in helping and supporting the Palestinian cause as well as the challenges in the region.

Ambassador Al-Mutairi praised the contributions of the Arab Parliament in supporting and strengthening joint Arab action and defending the Palestinian cause. (end)

