ISSF World Cup: Sheeraz, Ganemat Top Indian Finishers In Skeet In Rabat

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Sheeraz Sheikh and Ganemat Sekhon were the top Indian finishers in men's and women's skeet respectively, at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday.

Sheeraz shot 120, courtesy of five identical rounds of 24 across two days and 125 targets. He finished 11th with the sixth and final qualifying spot going at 121. Abhay Singh Sekhon (116) and Munek Battula (109) finished further down the standings.

In women's skeet, Ganemat's tally of 114 gave her 12th spot with the final qualification spot going at 117. Areeba Khan's 107 gave her the 26th spot.

The Indians will be next seen in action in the Mixed Team Skeet competition, the final event of the ISSF World Cup Rabat.

The Indians will be hoping for a good finish in the Mixed Team Skeet to maintain their chances of making it to the Paris Olympic Games later this year.

--IANS

bsk/