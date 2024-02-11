Strengthen AAP During Ensuing LS Polls To Bring Development, Pleads Kejriwal

(MENAFN- IANS) Tarn Taran (Punjab), Feb 11 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday solicited support and cooperation of people to strengthen arms of AAP for bringing agenda of welfare and development at national centre-stage.

Addressing the gathering here, the Chief Minister said the credit of bringing common people at the centre-stage of Indian polity goes to Arvind Kejriwal.

He said Kejriwal had brought paradigm shift in politics by introducing value-based politics by rejecting the divisive politics. Mann said it is a matter of pride and satisfaction that huge scores of people are witness to this historic occasion.

The Chief Minister said that huge response of people in the rally reflects trust of people in pro-people and development-oriented policies of the state government.

He said that contrary to trend of selling government properties, the Punjab government has taken a historic decision to purchase a private plant.

Mann said that the day is not far when state government will further purchase the remaining private power plants in state.

The Chief Minister said that those who are now on path of 'parivar bachao yatra' had looted the state during their long tenure. He said these people had mercilessly ruined the state due to which they were ousted from power. Mann that people don't trust even a single word of these leaders due to which they are envious of him. The Chief Minister bemoaned that the Haryana government is putting barbed wire to stop the farmers of the state.

He said this tendency of creating rift between Punjab and India must be avoided as it is not in the interest of country. Mann said that the issues with farmers should be resolved through dialogue. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said for the first time in last 75 years a private power plant has been purchased by the state government. He said this plant has been purchased at a cheap price by the state government.

The state government has purchased this plant worth Rs 5,500 crore at a meagre price of Rs 1,100 crore.

The Delhi Chief Minister said 90 per cent households are already getting free power in state and with this plant now other sectors will also get subsidised power.

He said the state government has started Ghar Ghar Muft Ration scheme on Saturday, which will be a stepping stone to eliminate ration mafia in the country.

The Delhi Chief Minister slammed the Union government for stalling Rs 8,000 crore meant for various pro-people schemes in the state. He said this is grace injustice with the state which cannot be tolerated.

Kejriwal said that the Union government is afraid of spreading base of the AAP due to which it is stopping too low to stall its working.

He said the Union government led by the BJP is working overtime to defame AAP because it is afraid of it.

He said that the Union government is using the central agencies to arm twist the opposition especially the AAP.

Kejriwal said but when the people are with the party and the blessings of god are there so they are not afraid.

--IANS

vg/pgh