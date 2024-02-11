UK Voices Concern Over Israel's Intention To Start Rafah Onslaught

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
London, February 11 (Petra) -- UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron expressed his "deep concern" about Israel's intention to launch a military attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Cameron wrote on X, "Deeply concerned about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah - Over half of Gaza's population are sheltering in the area. The priority must be an immediate pause in the fighting to get aid in and hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire.
