National Afforestation Initiative Launched To Plant 10Mln Trees-Education Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) -Ministry of Education rolled out a national afforestation initiative to plant 10 million trees within 10 years, as part of Royal vision for a green Jordan to increase green areas and eliminate desertification.Director of the Ministry's Education Department, Dr. Faisal Hawari, highlighted procedural plan for implementing the new initiative and joint cooperation mechanisms with Ministry of Agriculture to provide schools nationwide with the necessary trees, based on water sources and efforts to "institutionalize" and sustain the plan.Addressing a meeting held Sunday in Queen Rania Al-Abdullah Center for Education and Information Technology, Hawari stressed the importance of "giving all attention to this initiative and efforts in a team spirit to achieve the desired goal."Hawari also indicated the importance of field visits to follow up on needs and progress in carrying out this initiative.