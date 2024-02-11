PM Meets World Bank President To Strengthen Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) - Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh received on Sunday the President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga.The Prime Minister conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah II's greetings to the President of the World Bank Group and expressed His Majesty's appreciation for the partnership and cooperation relations between Jordan and the World Bank in the economic and development fields.During the meeting, Khasawneh reviewed the Kingdom's efforts in economic modernization and the modernization of the public sector, expressing appreciation to the World Bank for its support of the priorities included within these two tracks.Khasawneh affirmed his appreciation for the strong partnership between Jordan and the World Bank, stating that Jordan is keen to strengthen this strategic partnership to support the government's efforts in achieving economic recovery and promoting sustainable economic growth in the next phase.Khasawneh reviewed the progress of work in implementing the three modernization tracks under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, expressing appreciation to the World Bank for its support of the program's priorities.He indicated the government's aspiration to enhance cooperation with the Bank to maintain the momentum required for comprehensive modernization, especially in the economic and administrative aspects.He stressed Jordan's aspiration to continue the World Bank's support for many projects in priority sectors, including entrepreneurship, education, transportation, water, and information technology.The Prime Minister highlighted that macroeconomic indicators were positive until October 7, with the growth rate reaching 2.8 percent. However, the Israeli aggression on Gaza adversely affected several economic sectors, particularly tourism, which had shown signs of recovery. Nevertheless, efforts are ongoing to overcome these effects and proceed with economic and development plans.The President of the World Bank Group stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between the Bank and Jordan, commending the reforms implemented by Jordan in all fields and expressing the Bank's readiness to cooperate with Jordan to overcome the economic challenges it faces, especially amidst the global economic slowdown.He underlined the importance of supporting entrepreneurship, creating job opportunities for youth and women, and focusing on emerging companies.Banga also underscored Jordan's significant respect and appreciation globally, despite the challenging regional circumstances it faces.