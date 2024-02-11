Ilham Aliyev Wins Presidential Election With 92.12 Percent Of Votes - CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Ilham Aliyev has
won the presidential election with 92.12 percent (4 567 458) of the
votes, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir
Panahov said at a briefing, Trend reports.
The final election results were announced during today's CEC
briefing.
According to the CEC, Zahid Oruj received 2.17% of the votes
(107,632 votes), Fazil Mustafa - 1.99% (98,421 votes), Gudrat
Hasanguliyev - 1.72% (85,411 votes), Razi Nurullayev - 0.80 %
(39,643 votes), Elshad Musayev - 0.66% (32,885 votes), Fuad Aliyev
- 0.54% (26,517 votes).
Voter turnout in the election was 76.43 percent.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
