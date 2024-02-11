Azerbaijan's Taekwondo Team To Participate In International Competitions In Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 12-15, the G1 category“Fajr Open” in taekwondo will
be held in Tehran, and on February 16-19, the G2 category World
Taekwondo Presidential Cup, which the Azerbaijani national team
will participate in both, Azernews reports, citing
Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation.
Under the guidance of senior coach Elnur Amanov, men, senior
coach Seulbi Li, and coach Zahid Mammadov women will try their
hand.
It is worth noting that Sayyad Dadashov (58 kg), Rahid Valiyev,
Khidir Mammadov (both 54 kg), Ruslan Seyidov, Malik Abbasov, Yusif
Gurbanov, Adil Eyvazov (all 58 kg), Riyad Shiraliyev, Parviz
Iskandarov (both 63 kg), Yashar Mammadli, Vagif Hajiyev, Khanlar
Khanahmedov, Vugar Bagirov (all 68 kg), Alasger Aliyev, Nijat
Ismayilzade (both 74 kg), Eltaj Gafarov (80 kg), Taleh Suleymanov
(87 kg), Salima Guliyeva (46 kg), Aylin Eynullayeva (49 kg), Nigar
Abdullayeva (53 kg), Leyla Bashirova, Nargiz Kazimova (both 57 kg),
Meylin Mammadzade (62 kg) and Narmin Ansari (67 kg) will
participate in competitions.
The team will return to Baku on February 20.
