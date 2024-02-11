CEC Cancels Election Results In Some Precincts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Election Commission has taken all necessary steps
for transparent and fair elections, Azernews reports, citing Rovzat Gasimov Deputy Chairman of CEC, telling at
the CEC's meeting held today.
According to him, there were some attempts to overshadow the
healthy election environment.
All incoming protocols and all information published on Internet
resources were examined. Webcams, which are considered Azerbaijan's
pioneering experience have been a great helper in this work. During
the conducted investigations, violations were discovered in several
polling stations that did not allow for determining the will of the
voters.
Thus, No. 38 of Ganja-Samukh-Goranboy Electoral District No. 41,
No. 7 and No. 27 of Gusar Electoral District No. 61, No. 9 of
Salyan-Bilasuvar-Neftchala Electoral District No. 65, No. 2 of
Sabirabad-Shirvan Electoral District No. 68, No. 7 of Lankaran
Electoral District No. 77 and the results of polling stations No.
31, No. 6 of Goychay-Aghdash Electoral District No. 92, No. 2 of
Barda Electoral District No. 99, No. 1 of Sheki City Electoral
District No. 114, No. 6 of Sheki Village Electoral District No.115
were canceled.
