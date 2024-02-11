               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
CEC Cancels Election Results In Some Precincts


2/11/2024 9:07:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Election Commission has taken all necessary steps for transparent and fair elections, Azernews reports, citing Rovzat Gasimov Deputy Chairman of CEC, telling at the CEC's meeting held today.

According to him, there were some attempts to overshadow the healthy election environment.

All incoming protocols and all information published on Internet resources were examined. Webcams, which are considered Azerbaijan's pioneering experience have been a great helper in this work. During the conducted investigations, violations were discovered in several polling stations that did not allow for determining the will of the voters.

Thus, No. 38 of Ganja-Samukh-Goranboy Electoral District No. 41, No. 7 and No. 27 of Gusar Electoral District No. 61, No. 9 of Salyan-Bilasuvar-Neftchala Electoral District No. 65, No. 2 of Sabirabad-Shirvan Electoral District No. 68, No. 7 of Lankaran Electoral District No. 77 and the results of polling stations No. 31, No. 6 of Goychay-Aghdash Electoral District No. 92, No. 2 of Barda Electoral District No. 99, No. 1 of Sheki City Electoral District No. 114, No. 6 of Sheki Village Electoral District No.115 were canceled.

