Presidential Election In Azerbaijan Passed In Democratic Conditions - Angolan MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Presidential
election in Azerbaijan was held in democratic conditions, Angolan
MP Pedro de Morais Neto told reporters during the briefings,
Trend reports.
"The election was held legally, and no violations were observed.
The activity of voters was felt at all polling stations where we
were. The election was held in democratic conditions. All
interested parties had the opportunity to nominate their candidate
and voters had the opportunity to vote for them. Comfortable and
quality conditions for voters were created at the polling
stations," he emphasized.
Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on
February 7.
Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35%
of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%,
Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev -
1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
The results of an exit poll conducted by the American
organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the League for
the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, show that 93.9% of
electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.
According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
