Festive Aura Reigned At Polling Stations During Azerbaijan's Election - IPA CIS Mission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Festive aura reigned at polling stations during Azerbaijan's presidential election, the head of the observer mission from the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (IPA) of the CIS Zhakip Asanov said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our mission began its work related to the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan since December 16, 2023. During this period, we got acquainted with the country's legislation in terms of its conformity to international standards," he noted.

Asanov mentioned that experts and scholars have concluded that the election law fully complies with international standards.

"On the day of the election, we saw a huge number of people at the polling stations, creating a festive atmosphere. People were saying that this is a historic event – the first election in Azerbaijan after the restoration of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the MP pointed out.

"We met an elderly man who said he was voting for the future of his country. In the eyes of the people, we saw joy and felt patriotism. On behalf of my colleagues representing six countries, I want to congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on this event, wishing them strong peace and prosperity," he added.

Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

According to the results of an exit poll conducted by the American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, 93.9% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

