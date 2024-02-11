               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Receives TURKPA Secgen, Head Of Int'l Election Observation Mission


2/11/2024 8:30:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Mehmet Sureyya Er and Head of the international TURKPA election observation mission, member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Osman Mesten, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN11022024000187011040ID1107838163

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search