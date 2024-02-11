President Ilham Aliyev Receives TURKPA Secgen, Head Of Int'l Election Observation Mission

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Mehmet Sureyya Er and Head of the international TURKPA election observation mission, member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Osman Mesten, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.