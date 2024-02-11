Electoral Process In Azerbaijan's Presidential Poll Well Organized - TURKPA Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The electoral
process in the presidential election in Azerbaijan was well
organized, said Chairman of the Commission on Legal Affairs and
International Relations of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic
States (TURKPA) Osman Mesten during a briefing on the monitoring
results of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election,
Trend reports.
"Equal conditions were provided to all candidates. The
presidential election in Azerbaijan, following the restoration of
territorial integrity and sovereignty, marks a historic milestone.
Our observations extended to liberated territories like Shusha and
Khankendi, where the electoral process unfolded transparently.
Results were publicly disclosed, and our mission attested to the
well-organized process, ensuring conducive conditions for
international observers," he said.
"The electoral process adhered to the laws of Azerbaijan and
international standards," Mesten added.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7.
Seven candidates run in the election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of
93.35 percent of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev -
0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67
percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53
percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
