Azerbaijani Voters Display Amazing Optimism In Presidential Election - Moldovan MP

voters showed amazing optimism in the election, Moldovan MP,
observer for Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election
Vitalie Jacot told Trend .
"I spoke with voters in Khankendi city. The voter turnout was
very active in Shusha and Khankendi. I observed a steady flow of
people in Shusha. The impressions from the election are positive,"
he said.
"I spoke with people who were born in Shusha and have now
returned. It is inspiring to see the passion in people's eyes when
they talk about their hometown and their participation in the
development of the city, casting their ballots into the ballot
box," the MP emphasized.
Jacot hailed the fact that members of the election commission
actively assisted the observers in their activities.
"We were allowed to approach the members of the election
commission closely, and I spoke with them. We were also allowed to
inspect the polling station (voting booth, ballot box, etc.). The
electoral process was conducted very openly, which impressed us,"
he added.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7.
Seven candidates run in the election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of
93.35 percent of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev -
0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67
percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53
percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
