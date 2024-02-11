Letter To Editor | Ensuring Enriching Winter Breaks For Kashmir's Children

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Virtual Autism Surges In Kashmir Cyber Parenting, Need of the Hour

Representational Photo

As the winter season blankets the beautiful valley of Kashmir, it brings with it a sense of coziness and tranquillity. However, for the young minds of our region, the long winter break can sometimes lead to a lack of engagement and missed opportunities for growth. It is crucial to recognize the significance of planning activities for children during this period, fostering not only their intellectual development but also contributing to their overall well-being.

Firstly, organized activities during the winter break can provide children with a structured routine, ensuring that their time is spent productively. This is especially important in preventing the tendency for youngsters to succumb to excessive screen time or other passive activities. By engaging in planned events, children can learn new skills, discover their interests, and develop a sense of discipline that will serve them well in the future.

Secondly, the winter break activities can play a pivotal role in promoting social interaction among children. In a world where technology often replaces face-to-face communication, these activities provide a platform for children to build friendships, collaborate, and share experiences. Social skills acquired during these interactions are invaluable and contribute significantly to the child's personal and emotional development.

Furthermore, the diverse culture and rich heritage of Kashmir offer a unique opportunity to incorporate local traditions and crafts into these planned activities. This not only strengthens the connection of children with their roots but also ensures the preservation of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

In conclusion, while the winter break is a time for rest and relaxation, it is equally important to ensure that our children's potential for growth and development is maximized. By planning and organizing enriching activities, we not only invest in the future of our youth but also contribute to the cultural richness of our beloved Kashmir.

Bareen Meer

